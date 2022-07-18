Chitembwe impressed by Caps’ fighting spirit

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe says he hopes to build on the fighting spirit exuded by his side to come back twice and snatch a point against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi on Saturday.

Makepekepe, who are enduring a tough season on and off the field, fell behind twice and twice they managed to equalise, with midfielder Joseph Tulani finding a late equaliser in Mhondoro-Ngezi.

Ariel Makopa gave the hosts a 17th minute lead, but the Green Machine restored parity four minutes later as the league’s top scorer William Manondo netted his 12th goal of the season.

Moments later, Delic Murimba restored Ngezi Platinum Stars’ lead and Tulani left it late to salvage a point for Chitembwe’s men.

“They showed good spirit, but sometimes at the end of the day, it didn’t count much, especially when you don’t get the deserved victory. But it’s something that you can build on from this situation going into the next round of matches. You can build on the fighting spirit; you can build on the positives that I saw in this game, but overall, it’s okay because it’s work in progress,” the Green Machine mentor said after the match.

The point did not do much for Caps’ cause as it sucked the team into the relegation dogfight.

Makepekepe are now on position 13 on the log standings, with 22 points from 21 matches, the same as 15th-placed Cranborne Bullets, who occupy the last relegation slot.

Chitembwe, whose side entertains Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium this weekend, is also sweating on the availability of Manondo, who was injured in the Ngezi Platinum tie.

“We are worried with William’s condition, he struggled in the second half with a pulled muscle, but I don’t think it’s something very serious. I am yet to ascertain the gravity of the injury, but I don’t think it’s something very serious,” he said.

Goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga was also limping at the end of the match.

Chitembwe also paid tribute to the Caps faithful for rallying behind the team even when the chips were down.

“In this moment, I want to give special mention to the Caps United fans. We are going through a lot of things, but they are there and they are giving us the much-needed support, particularly at this moment. We need their support and they have done precisely that and I think we owe them quite a lot,” he said.

Caps fans travelled in their numbers to support the team in Mhondoro-Ngezi.