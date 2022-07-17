Chicken Inn keep chasing

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO CHIEFS . . . . . . . . . (0)1

CHICKEN INN . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)3

CHICKEN Inn put up a spirited second half fight to subdue Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium.

Brett Amidu scored 23 minutes into the second half after a dull second half before Malvin Whata made it two just a few minutes later.

Bulawayo Chiefs returned the call through Obriel Chirinda four minutes before full time.

But Munashe Pini made it three for the GameCocks in optional time to seal victory for the GameCocks.

Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas was excited.

“Thanks to the players, we look forward to our next game,” Antipas said.

Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso also hoped for the better in their next games.