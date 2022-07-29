Chevrons confident of mauling the Tigers

Kevin Mapasure

The Zimbabwe national cricket team will be hoping to carry on with the momentum from their perfect record in the International Cricket Council T-20 World Cup qualifiers when they take on touring Bangladesh in the first of three T-20 internationals at the Harare Sports Club this afternoon.

Zimbabwe won all five of their matches to win the tournament and more importantly qualify for the World Cup finals to be held in Australia later this year.

Fresh from those exploits, Zimbabwe face Bangladesh, who have brought in a young side and the home side will be looking to take full advantage given that they will be playing in their own conditions.

Captain Craig Ervine yesterday said that the team was going into the series full of confidence buoyed by the brand of cricket that they are now playing under coach Dave Houghton.

“I think obviously they (Bangladesh) have left the experienced players and we have come out of the qualifiers where we won all our matches so I think we have good momentum and we are looking to carry that momentum,” Ervine said.

“We have changed our approach to T20 cricket, there is a contrast to the cricket that we played in Harare against Afghanistan to that which we played in Bulawayo, if we continue with that our record here at Harare Sports Club should improve.”

He said that the team will miss the injured seam pair of Blessing Muzaranabi and Tendai Chatara but they should have enough to carry them against the Tigers.

“It’s unfortunate that we are missing Blessing and Chats. We are just trying to create that winning culture we won five out of five in Bulawayo and we want to continue with that good run. In winter generally, wickets are a little bit slower and the par score has generally 150-160, hopefully we will have better wickets than we had against Afghanistan so we are hoping for some good cricket.”

“Bangladesh are a good side and it is going to be a much tougher task, we have such a good long batting line up, we have to believe that we can win from any position. Myself and Regis (Chakabva) have done well giving the good starts but the only problem is that we could not have one of us kicking in and its something that we have talked about and we will look to improve on.”

Bangladesh captain Nurul Hasan acknowledged that Zimbabwe were a tough side, especially in their own conditions but said that his team are here to win the series.

“In their conditions they are very good team but at the same time we came here to win the series. I know it’s a big challenge but we are happy to take the challenges. The conditions are different but we will not make any excuses, we are ready for the challenge.”

ZIM T20 SQUAD

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chivanga Tanaka, Ervine Craig (captain), Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Welly, Munyonga Tony, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Williams Sean