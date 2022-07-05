Central Region D1 in home stretch

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

THE Zifa Central Region Soccer League is set to resume matches this weekend following a two-week hiatus imposed by the league authorities to force clubs to settle outstanding affiliation fees.

Before the break, only three teams — Bishopstone, Chapungu and TelOne — had fulfilled their obligations out of 14 teams.

According to the region’s vice-chairman Thomas Marambanyika, the other clubs have now paid up.

“We are happy that the teams responded to our call and they managed to pay despite the financial challenges that were faced,” Marambanyika told the NewsDay Sport.

“It’s critical for us to move at this stage despite the challenges being faced and we urge all clubs to be at their best behaviour, especially at this sensitive point when the season is about to end.

“We also urge sponsors to come on board so that we lessen the burden on clubs.”

In a statement, the region confirmed resumption of the fixtures.

“The association hereby advises your esteemed office and person that the remaining league games of the 2021/22 season will resume on Saturday July 9, 2022,” the statement read.

“We are appealing to all member clubs to ensure a high level of decorum during the final lap for the league.”

Six rounds of matches remain before the curtain goes down, with all eyes on the two top pacesetters, Sheasham and TelOne, tussling for the sole promotion ticket.

Third and fourth-placed sides Vumbachikwe and Tongogara, which have 38 and 36 points, respectively, will also be angling to be influential in the home stretch.

Five points separate the two clubs heading into week 21, with Sheasham sitting on pole position with 46 points, while TelOne have 41 points.

On Saturday, Sheasham will host Bishopstone at the Gweru Sports Club, while TelOne host Zvishavane side Loss Control across town at Ascot Stadium.