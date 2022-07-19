CCC caught off-guard: Analysts

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

POLITICAL analysts have described the recent appointment of legislators to serve as opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokespersons in Parliament as evidence that the party needs to urgently come up with formal structures to avoid apparent communication distortions in the party.

On Saturday during a Twitter broadcast, interim party deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba denied that CCC party leader Nelson Chamisa had appointed a shadow Cabinet, but insisted that the MPs would be merely spokespersons for particular portfolios in Parliament.

Those appointed for different portfolios included Prosper Mutseyami (National Assembly chief whip, Sichelesile Mahlangu (deputy chief whip) Harare East MP Tendai Biti (finance), Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya (transport), Charlton Hwende (defence), William Madzimure (industry and commerce), Susan Matsunga (women’s affairs) and Judith Tobaiwa (health and child care), Fani Munengami (primary and secondary education), Happymore Chidziva (youth), Wellington Chikombo (local government), Eric Murai (lands and agriculture), Johnson Matambo (Environment), Murisi Zvizwai (mines), Kucaca Phulu (justice), Prince Dubeko Sibanda (information communication technology), and Dickson Tarusenga (energy), while Godfret Koster was appointed as caucus secretary.

“It’s a clear distortion of the facts. The CCC has made parliamentary deployments for representatives to speak on parliamentary issues with specific focus areas including labour, finance, local government, foreign affairs and other portfolios. We have done this specifically to make sure that we have delegated responsibilities and spokespersons on particular issues in Parliament,” Siziba said.

“There is no such thing as a shadow cabinet. We are going to announce an alternative government and it won’t just be limited to people who are in Parliament but there will be experts who will help CCC to govern in 2023.”

Earlier on, Sibanda the CCC Binga North MP had announced online that he had been appointed as a shadow minister.

“Ladies and gentlemen, president Nelson Chamisa has appointed the shadow Cabinet. It will no longer be business as usual,” Sibanda tweeted.

Political analysts described the contradictory statements as evidence that there were disagreements within the opposition, hence the need for party structures.

“The variation in the responses by members from the same political party reflects the need to take into account contextual realities, constitute a clear structural framework with well-defined roles and responsibilities, and to include those that officially communicate on behalf of the party in order to avoid potential confusion to the audience,” political analyst Kudakwashe Munemo said.

Academic Methuseli Moyo said: “Whatever name they decide to give it, essentially, that is a shadow cabinet. If they had structures, they would not be struggling like this to explain their issues or appointments like they are doing. Most of their decisions are adhoc because they have no structures.”

Political analyst Effie Ncube said: “I do not think the contradicting statements from the CCC leadership indicate divisions within the party as such. Instead I think they were caught off guard by the public response.”

In response to the issue, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said: “I have just come from Malawi and I am going through my correspondence. The only one that I have is the appointment of the chief whip and the deputy chief whip. That’s all.”