CCC Beitbridge district chair case postponed

BY REX MPHISA

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Beitbridge district chairperson Elliot Mabeza, who is accused of convening an unlawful gathering in Beitbridge border town, had his case postponed to August 17.

Mabeza (53) of 171 Dulivhadzimo in Beitbridge was arrested soon after the March 13 rally addressed by CCC party president Nelson Chamisa. He was granted bail with stringent reporting conditions.

Yesterday, Beitbridge prosecutor Tawanda Chigavazira asked Beitbridge resident magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba to postpone the case saying key witnesses in the matter were not available. He said they were attending a funeral.

Chigavazira said the application had the consent of the defence led by Patrick Tererai of Tererai Legal Practice.

It is understood that the State wishes to call, as witness, the officer commanding Beitbridge Police district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo and Zanu PF witnesses, namely Pedzisai Hove and Bernard Mpofu to testify.

Hove and Mpofu alerted the police of the alleged illegal gathering when they complained of noise in their neighbourhood.

On March 12, Mabeza allegedly led a procession of vehicles in Dulivhadzimo high-density suburb, inviting people to attend their party’s rally the following day.