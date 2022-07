CAMEROON President Paul Biya says the government will increase funding to grow more wheat following protests over wheat shortages and price spikes sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Before Russia’s Black Sea blockade, Cameroon imported 60% of its wheat from Ukraine.

The cut-off has led to a nearly 50% increase in the price of bread. Cameroon government says Biya on Monday ordered an immediate disbursement of over US$15 million to grow wheat in the central African state. — Voice of America