Calls for street kids’ welfare grow louder

BY METHEMBE SIBANDA

SENATORS have implored the government to construct shelters for street kids where they receive counselling and education on the dangers of drug abuse.

Matabeleland North senator Alice Dube (Zanu PF) raised the issue during a Senate seating last week.

The number of children living on city streets has been rising due to the deteriorating economic environment with fears abound that the numbers could end up being a serious danger to communities.

“There are other roads that cannot be used during the night because these streetchildren are harassing people using these streets. We have tourists who during their visit are subjected to smash and grab by these street kids. It is crucial that this motion is adopted in full and get the support of the government to see that homes are built for these children,” she said, further noting that life on the streets exposed children to drug abuse and sexual exploitation.

“I realised that in our streets, there are a number of children who we call street kids. They end up engaging in drugs. Even motorists end up being disturbed by these kids. We realised street kids continue to increase in almost every town. If you open your window as you are driving, they can even pick up your bag from the car,” she added.

Senator Teti Chisorochengwe suggested that government should take street kids to counselling centres for education on the dangers of drug abuse.

“In those groups of street kids, there are some who are old now and are now called street fathers. They must be given shelter and the government should build structures for them. They must be taught different technical courses so that they can fend for themselves,” Chisorochengwe said.