Calls for reform of SA’s pesticide regulations

South Africa’s regulations on agricultural pesticides are “ancient” according to a public health specialist. Many of the active ingredients in pesticides still used on local crops have already been banned in the European Union (EU) because of the danger they pose to farm workers, consumers and the environment.

Leslie London, head of the Division of Public Health Medicine at the University of Cape Town, says the weed killer, glyphosate, widely used in South Africa but banned in some EU countries, can be bought in gardening stores that stock herbicides. London has made several submissions on behalf of civil society network Unpoison to reform regulations on pesticides. But there has been no response from the Department of Agriculture. — News24