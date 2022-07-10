Britto’s Bosso brush aside Manica Diamonds

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS . . . . . . . . . . (1)3

MANICA DIAMONDS . . . . . . . 0

HIGHLANDERS sent Manica Diamonds to the cleaners in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday.

The home side’s three goals were delivered by central defender Peter Muduhwa, Stanley Ngala and Godfrey Makaruse.

Muduhwa made a solo run before he let off a grass cutter with his left foot to beat goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo a minute into the first half’s optional time.

Ngala got the second in the 70th minute, capitalising on a Manica Diamonds defensive mix-up, pushing the ball into an empty net.

Highlanders’ man-of-the-moment Makaruse received a cross from his captain Nqobizitha Masuku in the 74th minute, picked up his spot and unleashed a screamer with his weaker right foot from outside the penalty box, mesmerising Muchambo in the process.

Makaruse, a striker-turned-defender by coach Baltemar Britto, has scored in each of the three games that the Portuguese national has presided over.

Britto conceded that they played against a tough side.

“I want to congratulate the players, the technical staff and the beautiful supporters that came. Without them we are nothing. This is the environment that we want,” he said.

“We played against a tough team and fought well during the game. It was the three points but we still have a lot to do. Today’s game is past and we look ahead to the next. Every game is difficult. There is no game that is easy but as long as people stay focussed and to the plan, it becomes easy.”

His counterpart Johanisi Nhumwa conceded defeat to a side that he said has vastly improved from the Highlanders he beat in the reverse fixture.

“Our approach was okay. We collapsed in the last minute of the first half. There was laspe in marking. All the goals were genuine but we failed to defend. The guys lost concentration,” Nhumwa said.

Highlanders got their first meaningful opportunity in the 13th minute with Makaruse’s shot, which unfortunately sailed over the cross bar.

Their first shot on target came in the 40th minute with another thunderbolt from the evergreen Devine Mhindirira, but Muchambo was equal to the task, punching the ball out for a corner

kick.

From the resultant corner kick, Makaruse was at it again, but watched his effort narrowly miss the upright.

Three minutes into the second half Lynoth Chikuhwa dribbled past two Manica Diamonds defenders but his weak shot was safely collected by Muchambo.

Stanley Ngala came to the end of a Chikuhwa cross with a diving header in the 55th minute, but also missed the target.

Britto gave a chance to 16-year-old attacking midfielder Prince Ndlovu who was brought in 12 minutes before the final whistle and he did not disappoint.

Ndlovu has been promoted from the club’s developmental side replacing Keith Mavunga, who was shown the door last week.