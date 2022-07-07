Britto wows Bosso fans

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS coach Baltemar Britto has called on the club’s multitude of fans to come in their numbers and fill up Barbourfields Stadium to inspire the team in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

The Portuguese national, who won his first match against Black Rhinos 3-2 at the same venue a fortnight ago, said the first thing he asked the Highlanders leadership when he landed in the City of Kings and Queens was to find out if the club had supporters and he got a positive response.

“When I came here, I asked two questions: if the team has supporters and I was told that we have the best supporters in the country and they come to BF to create a good ambience, good atmosphere for the team. I want to make an invitation to them to fill up Barbourfields to prove they belong to the team and push the boys forward during the game,” Britto said.

“We request them to come and behave, to support the team even if the boys make mistakes so they can improve for the team and after the game, we can celebrate the three points together. But if the boys are not putting that effort during the game, they can criticise them, but I make a promise to them that if they can come in large numbers and fill up BF, we will give them a good game.”

Britto said he was not in the country to condemn referees, but believes Highlanders could have beaten Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium last Saturday had his team not been denied what he thought was a penalty by the referee of the day.

Bosso’s man of the moment Godfrey Makaruse, switched from striker to left-back by Britto, played a blinder, where he scored in the 3-2 win over Rhinos and scored the equaliser against Ngezi Platinum last week.

The match ended 1-1.

Manica Diamonds took three points from Highlanders after beating the Bulawayo giants 1-0 in Mutare in December.

The miners are on position four on the log-table with 32 points, eight behind leaders FC Platinum as they clash with Highlanders, who are eighth on 27 points.