Bosso’s bubbly Brito warns Ngezi

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS coach Brito Baltemar says he has “lots of respect” for Ngezi Platinum, but has warned that their higher position on the log standings will count for nothing when the Bulawayo giants travel to Baobab for their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash tomorrow.

The two sides settled for a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at Barbourfields Stadium last year.

Back then, Ngezi were under Rodwell Dhlakama and have since hired former Warriors skipper Benjani Mwaruwari who has won three matches, drawn four and lost two since he took over.

Brito joined Highlanders a month ago and presided over their wild 3-2 victory against Black Rhinos at the same venue last weekend.

The Portuguese, who has insisted he was not making any changes to his squad in the transfer window, believes his boys are gelling well.

“They (Ngezi) are better than us on the log standings, they have more goals scored than us and they have conceded less. These little details show that it will be a tough match for us, but it will also not be easy for them because we will frustrate them for the three points. The team that is going there is motivated to win. We need to respect them, but they also need to respect us because we are Highlanders and we travel there to win the game,” Brito said.

He acknowledged Ngezi Platinum play well after watching them thump Bulawayo City 3-0 last week in Bulawayo.

“We know that we will face tough opponents, a team that is aggressive with and without the ball. They defend well as a block and they attack well with a stylish build-up. It will be a difficult game for us, but we also have our plans,” Brito said.

Bosso’s top striker Stanley Ngala, who scored the opener against Black Rhinos before a brace by Lynoth Chikuhwa, said the team was bubbling with confidence and has promised to score more goals.

“It has not been different from what we have been doing in the past weeks, but I just feel like we have not been lucky. All I can say to the Highlanders family is that the glory days are coming back,” he said.

“In the Ngezi game, we are going to come back with a positive result. Everyone is positive. The goals are coming from me, the season is not yet over. We have confidence in ourselves and faith that things are going to turn around. When we come back here I will be telling you a different story.”

Highlanders are yet to win away from home this season, but after the two wins in their last two home matches, they are now on eighth position on the log-table.