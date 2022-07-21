Bosso target derby revenge

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS striker Lynoth Chikuhwa has ruled out a defeat against Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match as Bosso target revenge having lost the reverse fixture of this derby.

Chikuhwa scored his sixth goal of the season on Saturday, albeit on a losing note as Highlanders succumbed 2-1 to basement side WhaWha at Ascot Stadium.

He is now Highlanders’ leading scorer with vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku on five goals.

Chikuhwa yesterday gave a brief on the Bulawayo giants’ loss to WhaWha and indicated they won’t lose to the local authority side on Sunday.

“Losing against WhaWha is part of football as everyone saw what happened there, but for this coming game against Bulawayo City, it is obvious we are going to collect maximum points because we can’t lose a derby twice; it would be better we share the points. At BF (Barbourfields), we are going to play our normal football. That side (in Gweru), the field was too small for our game plan and at BF, what has always been happening during the past weekends is what is going to happen,” Chikuhwa said.

Highlanders, under sacked gaffer Mandla Mpofu, lost 1-0 to Bulawayo City in February.

The forward has promised to score goals to change the club’s fortunes.

“I have targets as a striker, but it is not personal. I am only focused on scoring. I cannot tell you how many goals I expect to score. lt is a personal target. My job is to score and help the team win and achieve more,” he said.

Bosso coach Baltemar Brito said he was not paying much attention to their defeat by Bulawayo City early in the year.

“That game is past, it was a different coach, different situation and this is a new chapter, a new game. Of course it is an important aspect that we lost but for us that is past. We now have a different situation, a new coach, new things, new players and new everything; so it is a new beginning,” Brito said.

Highlanders are playing a side that has fared well after parting ways with coach Philani Ncube and hired Farai Tawachera, but are still in the relagtion zone.

The local authority side has won three of its last three games against Tenax, WhaWha and Manica Diamonds.