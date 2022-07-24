Bosso get their revenge in derby

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Highlanders . . . . . .(1)1

Bulawayo City . . . . . . . 0

A GOAL in the first half by Godfrey Makaruse helped Highlanders get their revenge on Bulawayo City in a rather tepid Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Makaruse was set up by Lynoth Chikuhwa as early as the 11th minute and Bosso held on to that goal to the end.

It’s his fourth goal of the season, playing as a leftback, after he was reinvented by coach Baltemar Brito who was not happy with the team’s performance, applauding Bulawayo City for a good show.

“Bulawayo City is doing well. If they play like this they will survive relegation. They played well but we need to thank our players. We started well, created chances, did not concede. In the second half, City came with a different strategy but in the end we got the three points. They controlled the game but did not have the opportunities. We did not play a perfect game, but we won,” Brito said.

His counterpart Farai Tawachera is confident his side will survive relegation despite the defeat after three victories on the trot.

“We lost three points, but gained on performance. We watched Highlanders the last time they played here. We said whatever they do, we maintain our defence lines. Our transition was a bit slow when they played the long ball. That goal was just a lapse in concentration but we will survive relegation,” Tawachera said.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, A Mbeba, G Makaruse, M Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, A Silla, T Banda, D Mhindirira, L Chikuhwa (C Ncube 75′), D Mukuli, B Sibanda (W Navaya 75′)

Bulawayo City: R Muza, L Ncube, M Bhebhe, W Munorwei, D Jaricha (M Ncube, C Chinomona (I Makopa 59′), W Ndiweni, G Mutungamiri, C Machisi, D Dlodlo