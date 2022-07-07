Binga businessman fined $20 000 for insulting friend

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

A BINGA businessman has been convicted of contravening section 88 of the Postal and Telecommunications Act after sending offensive messages to his “best friend.”

After snatching his best friend’s wife, the businessman, Tinashe Bande (40), reportedly sent hurtful messages to his friend to spite him.

Appearing before Bulawayo provincial magistrate Maxwell Ncube on Wednesday, Bande pleaded not guilty to five counts of contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act.

Ncube, however, fined him

$20 000 or four months imprisonment, of which two were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Naison Chivayo told the court that on May 19, 2020 and at Binga Centre, Taurai Marava (47) of Manjolo Business Centre under Chief Sikalenge sent a message to Bande threatening to end their friendship since he was having a secret love affair with his ex-wife, Lynn Ndaba.

On May 25, at around 4am, Bande responded to Marava with obscene, indecent and unprintable messages. On June 7, the same year, Bande sent another message to his friend attacking him. He did the same for two days.

Marava then reported the matter to the police after having felt deeply offended by the abusive messages, leading to Bande’s arrest.