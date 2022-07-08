Big boost for Take Money

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

WBC interim super bantamweight champion Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire (pictured) has received a major boost ahead of her title defence against Mexican Zulina Munoz after clinching a sponsorship deal that will help with her preparations.

KGK Logistics was unveiled as one of her key sponsors in Harare yesterday.

The company handed over a training kit and other essentials to the pugilist and will also sponsor a three-week training camp in South Africa which will start on July 18.

Chiwandire is set to clash against Munoz on August 27 in one of the biggest boxing events in Zimbabwe of recent times.

Speaking at the sponsorship unveiling press conference yesterday, KGK Logistics representative Memory Gideon pledged continued support for Chiwandire.

“We are doing it as a company for Kudakwashe for she is a single mum and a girl child. We are just trying to empower the girl child in her dreams since she has a bright future. We are people in different entities and her side is sport so, we are helping so that she can find something to do in life,” Gideon said.

“We have already made her training kit and also sponsoring her camping in South Africa for about three weeks. We are also planning to fund her more and we encourage more corporates out there to support the girl child.”

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) chief executive Lawrence Zimbudzana, who also graced the event, thanked KGK Logistics for chipping in.

“Boxing continues to make history in Zimbabwe and we welcome this helping hand which has come at a crucial time,” Zimbudzana said.

“We accept the support with both hands because as we are aware, boxers are not made in the ring but preparation is everything. We only showcase whatever which would have been done outside the ring. So the coming in of KGK at this particular time is a welcome development because they are coming in with the support that is required by an athlete for them to entertain chances of becoming world champions.

“I also encourage and implore the boxing stakeholders to try and uphold professionalism because it’s one thing that is scaring investors and sponsors from coming to boxing since no one wants to be associated with a bad name.”

Chiwandire will face the 34-year-old Munoz, who has 58 professional fights with 52 wins, of which 30 were knockouts.

She suffered two defeats and two draws. Chiwandire, on the other hand, has eight fights winning five and losing two with one draw.