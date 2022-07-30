Benni McCarthy joins Manchester United staff

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has secured a blockbuster move to an English Premier League side, the Siya crew can reveal.

According to high-level sources, McCarthy has landed a coaching role with the Manchester United first team.

🔴 BREAKING NEWS 🔴 Benni McCarthy signs for Manchester United as the First Team Strikers Coach!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hsTTi3CUJy — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 30, 2022

During his time with Usuthu, he led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season when they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.

Before his time in Durban, McCarthy spent time with Cape Town City while he was also assistant coach for Belgian side Sint-Truidense in 2017. – Soccer laduma