BCC unveils US$ housing stands

BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO City Council has unveiled 117 pre-sale housing stands, but they are only sold in United States dollars.

In a notice, town clerk Christopher Dube said applicants will be required to pay a deposit of 35% and 14,5% value-added tax (VAT) of the purchase price, with the balance payable over six months.

The 117 stands are in Pumula South and the “prospective beneficiaries with the capacity to purchase and develop their stands are invited for the scheme. Applicants should be on the active council waiting list, applicants to register their interest immediately with Pumula housing office and applicants who meet the requirement as detailed should register between July 25 and 29,” Dube said.

“Price range is a land area of 200 metre square at a cost of US$5400 and the 35% deposit of the stand is US1890 with the 14,5% VAT is US$783 and the deposit inclusive of Vat is US$2673. 476 square metres land cost US$10 000 with the 35% deposit at US$3500, VAT is US$1450 and the total inclusive VAT deposit is US$4950.”

Dube said applicants will be interviewed, and those meeting the requirements will be given offer letters on a first come first serve basis.

The stands are partially serviced, Dube said.

He said successful applicants will be given a six-month grace period to clear their outstanding balance, or risk losing the stands.

The council is battling a housing backlog of over 120 000 which keeps increasing because of the city’s surging population.

In September 2021, council said a breakdown of its plant and machinery, including graders had hampered its programme of servicing pre-sale stands.

In December 2018, council approved the sale of housing stands in US dollar, a move that was widely condemned by residents as anti-poor and condemning several thousands of people on the waiting list to permanent lodgers.