Arts legend Cont Mhlanga hospitalised

Online Reporter

Veteran actor, playwright and Amakhosi Theatre Arts Productions founder Cont Mhlanga has been hospitalised in a healthcare facility in Bulawayo.

In a statement, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe said Mhlanga has been under close medical supervision since July 22.

“He has been under constant and close medical supervision since Friday 22 July and is currently stable and responding well to treatment. The Mhlanga family is requesting members of the public to remain hopeful and keep him and the family in their prayers,” the statement read in part.