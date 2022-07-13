‘Artistes lack understanding of music industry’

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANAGARA

MUSICOLOGIST Kwanele “Kwazlegacy” Moyo says local musicians have the potential to match international standards only if they are able to understand the operations of the industry.

Moyo said some artistes were ignorant of how the showbiz industry operated.

“The major drawback limiting the growth of the music industry is lack of knowledge among artistes. A lot of musicians just do music without understanding how things should be done,” he said.

“Sharing of knowledge among artistes on how the music industry operates is also of importance in developing music careers. It is surprising that there are few musicians who are even registered with the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association for their own benefit.

“They don’t even know that they can engage stakeholders like the Justice, Home Affairs, Finance and Economic Development, Industry and Commerce ministries among others for project proposals.”

The Gwanda-based musicologist urged musicians to be professional if they are to grow their careers.

“When engaging relevant stakeholders on matters to grow their careers, musicians should show high levels of professionalism and integrity on how they understand the music industry. Artistes should broaden up and not fear going to any office that they would want to visit in relation to matters that affect their careers,” he added.