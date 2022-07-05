Angola eyes return to coffee glory

Angola has set its sights on the global coffee market, and two companies have so far invested in the expansion of coffee production in the historical coffee-producing areas of that country. According to Africanews.com, the Café Cazengo coffee company had to date engaged 500 growers from among the

25 000 smaller farms producing about half the country’s coffee crop. Coffee producers were also being supported by an EU-UN programme aimed at scaling up private sector involvement and the diversification of Angola’s mainly oil-based economy. — Farmer’s Weekly