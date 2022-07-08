AMH journalists scoop top awards

BY TAPFUMANEI MUCHABAIWA

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) senior reporter Miriam Mangwaya yesterday scooped the Sino-Zim monthly journalism award sponsored by the China Africa Economic Research Centre (CAERC).

Speaking at the awards ceremony, CAERC founder Steve Ke Zhao said the media was important in shaping the economic relations of China and Zimbabwe.

“We want to emphasise the need to have objective and balanced reporting by our media. The media is important in the growth and maintenance of our business environment,” Zhao said.

The Sino-Zim journalism awards are aimed at promoting stories that bring to light the relationship between Chinese and Zimbabwean businesses.

Mangwaya’s win follows that of senior sports reporter, Henry Mhara who was crowned the Sports Journalist of the Year first-runner up in the Print Media category at the annual Sports Journalists Association (Spoja) ceremony early this week.

“We at AMH are excited that Miriam has been honoured for reporting on issues that should be of concern to all Zimbabweans. We also congratulate Henry Mhara for coming second in the Sports Journalist of the Year award for outstanding reportage. We are proud of our journalists,” AMH editor–in-chief Wisdom Mdzungairi said.

“We salute Miriam and Henry and many others who won awards in various categories! Their tremendous hard work, determination and endurance are commendable.