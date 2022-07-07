Allocate green schemes to regional councils — Swapo think-tank

A SWAPO think-tank report has advised the ruling party to allocate eight State-owned green schemes to regional councils to manage, create jobs and address food security.

The report, titled Pursuing Efficient National Agricultural Land Use for an Enhanced Economic Growth And Food Security, was tabled and discussed at the Swapo policy conference over the weekend.

It was produced by Swapo think tank chairperson Andrew Niikondo, and members Shitaleni Herman and Martina Mokgatle.

The government currently owns 12 green schemes across the country on land measuring 4 100 hectares.

Four of the 12 schemes are leased out to the private sector, while eight are managed through the State-owned Agriculture Business Development Agency, which is facing closure. — The Namibian