EPAPER
HomeAgricultureAllocate green schemes to regional councils — Swapo think-tank
Allocate green schemes to regional councils — Swapo think-tank
Agriculture

Allocate green schemes to regional councils — Swapo think-tank

By Newsday

-

1

A SWAPO think-tank report has advised the ruling party to allocate eight State-owned green schemes to regional councils to manage, create jobs and address food security.

The report, titled Pursuing Efficient National Agricultural Land Use for an Enhanced Economic Growth And Food Security, was tabled and discussed at the Swapo policy conference over the weekend.

It was produced by Swapo think tank chairperson Andrew Niikondo, and members Shitaleni Herman and Martina Mokgatle.

The government currently owns 12 green schemes across the country on land measuring 4 100 hectares.

Four of the 12 schemes are leased out to the private sector, while eight are managed through the State-owned Agriculture Business Development Agency, which is facing closure. The Namibian

Previous articleAnother twist to Shiri’s estate wrangle
Next articleBritto wows Bosso fans

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.