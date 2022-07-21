Akello offers study tips for students as O, A Level final exams loom

Akello Smart Learning, a subsidiary of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited, has come up with exam tips to help Ordinary and Advanced Level students to prepare for their final examinations which are coming up towards the end of the year.

Akello Smart Learning offers an interactive digital learning platform experience for primary, secondary and high school learners.

The platform, which is committed to providing African markets with affordable access to world-class education by leveraging digital technology, has comprehensive study materials to help students excel.

Akello offers the following tips:

Schedule study time in advance

There are countless activities going on during the Heroes holiday season. How can you find the time to study while fitting everything in?

Taking a few minutes to plan out your schedule will go a long way towards helping you achieve your goals without skipping out on the fun.

Schedule out some time for study sessions in your planner, smartphone, or calendar.

Once you have a plan in place, follow it. Stick to your study times like you would any other important meeting.

Find a study buddy

Two heads are often better than one. If you know a friend or classmate who is also studying over the holidays, reach out and plan a study session together.

You may find that it is easier to master difficult concepts when you can discuss the information with someone else.

And by having someone to keep you accountable for your study times, you are less likely to skip your test prep.

Study during a “golden time”

There is a general belief that students who pass exams with flying colours are those who study a lot during the night.

However, research shows that this may not be the most effective study strategy.

According to sleep doctor Dr Michael Breus, author of The Power of When, working with your body’s natural clock is the key to achieving success.

Learning is most effective while the brain is in “acquisition mode” during the hours of 10am to 2pm and then again from 4pm to 10pm.

Take advantage of the times when your brain is at its peak. Map out a schedule and study during the times you are most productive.

Prep for studying on the go

Are you travelling this holiday season? Do not spend these hours just staring out the window. Take advantage of any downtime by preparing your study materials in advance.

Whether you are flying, taking a train, or hopping on a bus to your destination, you can get a head start on your studies by packing flashcards, practice tests, and any other study guides.

Refresh and recharge

Passing your examinations is important. However, you do not have to sacrifice every moment of this special time of year.

Limiting the amount of time you spend with friends and family members can cause unnecessary stress and frustration. Studies even show that working or studying too long without a break can lead to burnout.

By balancing your studies with other activities during the holiday season, you will go a long way towards achieving success.

Make sure to relax, unwind, and enjoy time with your loved ones.

A short break can be just what you need to come back to your studies with recharged energy.

Limit your distractions

Ditch the phone for a while. If you are really trying to get some studying in, having your phone or another form of distraction right next to you will not benefit you.

Instagram and Facebook are not going anywhere –– you can check them after you are done studying.

A good idea is to leave your phone in your room or to turn it off while you study to avoid that overwhelming urge to see what your friends are up to on social media every five minutes.

If the house is too busy with friends and visitors, a local library can be the perfect spot for you to study in peace and quiet.

By having a quiet study environment, you will be free to focus on your readings and test preparation.

Keep your eye on the prize

Passing your examinations takes long hours, endless dedication and a lot of sacrifice. It is important to remember the reasons why you are putting in so much work.

When you are struggling with motivation to study over the holidays, picture yourself not only passing your examinations, but also achieving your career goals. Imagining future success can help you stay focused in the present.

For more information about our products and services, please visit: https://akello.co/