African nations increasing farm input support amid food security fears

By Newsday

-

20

AS input costs are rising for African farmers and a food crisis continues to grow, African governments are increasing their support for small farms, according to fertiliser manufacturer Omnia Holdings.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there are fears that higher input prices will severely limit farmers’ ability to harvest grains, cutting overall crop production in a region already dealing with food insecurity.

In a conversation with Reuters, Omnia Holdings chief executive officer Seelan Gobalsamy stated: “What we’re seeing is a lot more support from governments for the smaller farmers, to aid those farmers because they have two roles — a subsistence role and a commercial role.” — The Organization for World Peace

