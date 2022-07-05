EPAPER
Africa looks to Japan to navigate Ukraine wheat ban

By Newsday

-

20

AFRICAN countries needing to fill the gap created by a lack of Russian and Ukrainian food imports, must look outside the typical sphere of economic aid, UN Assistant Secretary-General Ahunna Eziakonwa said after a five-day mission to Japan.

Eziakonwa who is also the UN Development Programme (UNDP) regional director for Africa, spoke of the unique role government and private sector partners in Japan could play in support of African countries.

Japan has been working on a three-phase programme that began in 2008 with the Coalition for African Rice Development, to increase rice production for the domestic market throughout Africa. —  AllAfrica

