600 Mutare residents finally occupy their houses

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

ABOUT 600 residents have occupied their housing stands under the Dangamvura link-road project in Mutare that had been affected by COVID-19 and boardroom battles in the Destiny of Africa Network (Danet).

The housing project had failed to take off owing to boardroom battles pitting self-proclaimed cleric Obadih Musindo’s Danet and Manicaland chairperson Wilson Masokowere and treasurer Temba Sauramba.

The boardroom battles spilled into the courts after Musindo applied for spoliation and ancillary relief order against Masokowere and Sauramba.

But the court ruled that Musindo had failed to exhaust available remedies.

In an interview yesterday, Masokowere said beneficiaries of the housing scheme have started occupying their pieces of land.

“l can confirm that 600 residents are now in their homes as l speak,” he said.

“We have well serviced the area just like any other projects and we are really pleased that people are now occupying their stands.”

Danet has several housing projects in Manicaland, and has been assisting low income earners who pay monthly subscriptions.