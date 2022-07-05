5 Indian nationals kidnapped in Beitbridge

BY REX MPHISA

FIVE Indian nationals, including a baby travelling from Bulawayo to Beitbridge, have been kidnapped in the border town.

They were travelling in a small car when their kidnappers intercepted the vehicle, demanded ransom before whisking them away.

“We are investigating the case and hope to have leads soon. This was, indeed, a group of foreign nationals who were travelling to Beitbridge,” national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay Weekender yesterday.

It is understood the Indians arrived by air from their country, and proceeded to Bulawayo by bus from where their contact hired a vehicle to take them to Beitbridge.

Sources said the incident happened just after the tollgate when entering Beitbridge.

Sources close to the investigations said the kidnappers were initially demanding a ransom of US$2 000 for each person.

“Police have been making follow-ups and have been to Makakavhule, where reports of human trafficking have been received,” the sources said.

“The kidnappers have sent photographs and they were cheeky enough to have police talk to their victims, who are now known to have been smuggled into Musina, South Africa.”

Earlier this year, about eight Somali nationals died in an accident when feuding human traffickers allegedly engaged in a high-speed car chase in a fight over trafficked victims.