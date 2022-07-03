3 bus conductors cleared of bribery

BY REX MPHISA

THREE bus conductors arrested on allegations of bribing the police recently were freed by a Beitbridge magistrate for lack of evidence.

The accused Darlington Mushaya (45) of 52 Baines Avenue, Previous Nyamayaro (45) of 151 Warren Park D and Laston Katsande (41), whose address was given as 951 Waterfalls, Harare, walked to freedom after resident magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba ruled in their favour.

Gwazemba did not even bother to put the three to their defence, saying the State had failed to prove a prima facie case and released the three at the close of the State case.

Their lawyer, Jabulani Mzinyathi of Garikayi and Partners, applied for discharge at the close of the State case, saying submissions in court were not substantive and nowhere near what constitutes an offence.

It was alleged that the three gave police at Bubi roadblock R700, R200 and R600, resulting in their arrest.

The money, it was alleged, was to induce the police not to search for smuggled goods.

Mushaya and Nyamayaro, both conductors with MB Transport buses, and Katsande of Best buses were arrested at different times on May 20 this year under Operation No to Cross border Crime conducted by the national Joint Operations Command, which deployed officers from different security sector units.

They all appeared, albeit separately, before Gwazemba.

Ronald Mugwagwa prosecuted.