15-year-old rapes juvenile

BY NIZBERT MOYO

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested on charges of raping a juvenile who was a neighbour last week.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a case of rape involving a female juvenile aged 9 years of Mpopoma,” Ncube said in an interview.

“On July 23 around 2pm, the teenager lured the victim to his bed and raped her.

“Her mother came back home, and found her daughter asleep and became suspicious.”

Ncube said the juvenile narrated her ordeal to her mother, and the matter was reported to the police.

“The teenager was arrested on the same day and is assisting police with investigations.

“We urge members of the public to leave children with vigilant guardians. Many teenagers have been exposed to explicit sexual content from Internet and parents should monitor them,” Ncube said.