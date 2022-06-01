Zindoga relishing working with Mwaruwari

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

AFTER spending 11 months on the sidelines due to a severe groin injury, Ngezi Platinum forward Junior Zindoga has fully recovered and is excited at the prospect of working under the tutelage of Warriors legend Benjani Mwaruwari who recently assumed the reins at the ambitious club.

Zindoga was injured last year in May during the Chibuku Super Cup match against WhaWha.

He needed treatment outside the country.

That setback dampened what was expected to be his major breakthrough in the PSL following his arrival at the club from South African top-flight club Maritzburg United.

As he finally prepares to kickstart his life in the domestic topflight, the 23-year-old is particularly overwhelmed that he will be working under the leadership of Warriors legends, Benjani Mwaruwari and Tinashe Nengomasha.

When the forward was injured, the Mhondoro-based side was under the mentorship of Rodwell Dhlakama.

“It didn’t turn out exactly what I expected but I am just hoping the rehabilitation gave me a new energy to be back on a positive note,” Zindoga told NewsDay yesterday.

“I played for a few minutes as a substitute (against WhaWha) but from then on I was out, and had to be treated in Harare before going for further treatment in South.

“At the moment, I am excited to be back to work under coach Benjani. He is a legend and we admire him for everything he achieved as a player. Together with Tinashe Nengomasha, I am expecting a good experience.”

Zindoga added: “I am particularly happy with the reception he (Benjani Mwaruwari) gave me, because this was the first time I was meeting him.”

Prior to the lengthy lay-off, Zindoga only featured in two Chibuku Super Cup matches against Triangle and WhaWha.

He will, however, need to work extra hard to break into the first team, where Delick Murimba appears to have established himself as the club’s mainstay in the frontline since the departure of Nyasha Chintuli.

Zindoga snubbed giants Dynamos and Caps United for Ngezi Platinum. He had previously had a six-week attachment with Djurgardens in Sweden.

He also had a trial stint with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns before he joined Maritzburg United.

He is expecting to be back in the team after the mid-season break.

“My deadline is to be back in contention after the mid-season break. I am just hoping that this time things will flow for me and the team as well,” he said.