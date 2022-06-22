Zim swimming team impresses at FINA

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

ZIMBABWE’s representatives at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary have continued to register personal best times, but failing to make the cut.

Following on Katai Donata’s exploits earlier this week, Nomvula Mjimba and Liam Davis yesterday recorded their personal best times although they failed to progress to the next stage.

The championships which commenced on June 18 will run until July 3.

Mjimba was the first to compete in the 100m freestyle and clocked a time of 1 minute 02.20 seconds, beating her previous best time of 1 minute 02.55 seconds.

However, she finished seventh in heat 3, and was ranked 42 out of 63 overall.

Davis also finished seventh in the 200m backstroke event in heat 2 despite posting a personal best time of 2 minutes 19.62 seconds for an overall position of 32 out of 40 swimmers in the heats.

His previous best time was 2 minutes 19.79 seconds.

Team Zimbabwe coach Masi Takaedza said he was happy with the swimmers’ performances since they have been able to meet the set objectives.

“Very well done. They both improved, so we will take that,” Takaedza told NewsDay Sport yesterday. “We are happy that they managed to improve on their personal best times. Coming into these games, it was all about getting personal best times.”

“We had a lot of positives to take from today. Nomvula had the fastest reaction off the blocks which was good. Liam swam a more controlled race today something he has been working on, so today was a good day in many areas. We are hoping for another personal best time on Friday (tomorrow).”

Mjimba has a chance to redeem herself when she returns to the pool tomorrow for her final event, a 50m freestyle event.

“She needs to remain focused, calm and try to go for it,” Takaedza said.

Katai swum to her personal best time on Tuesday in the 50-metre backstroke semi-final event, clocking a time of 29.81 seconds. But that was not enough for the teenage swimming sensation to progress to the finals after she finished ninth in the heat and was placed 25th out of 39 swimmers.

Earlier on Sunday, she competed in the 200m backstroke event and finished tenth in a time of 1 minute 4.80 seconds. She was number 33 out of 43 swimmers in the heats.

She failed to improve from her entry time of 1 minute 02.73 seconds, a personal best time she recorded last year at the Tokyo Olympics.