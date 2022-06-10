Zim sprinters eye Africa champs medals

By Courage Nyaya

Coach Lisimati Phakamile, who is presiding over the Zimbabwe athletics team competing at the Africa Senior Championships taking place in Mauritius, is hoping for silverware from the athletes that have made it to the finals of their respective

events.

Zimbabwe are looking up to Denzel Samuel, Tapiwa Makarawu and Ngoni Makusha, who have made into the 200 metres final.

“We are hopeful that the team is going to try and push for a medal, we are having three runners going in for 200m who are Denzel Samuel, Tapiwa Makarawu and Ngoni Makusha then on the field we have Kudakwashe Chadenga going for high jump, those are our remaining four athletes to compete and finish their events on Saturday and Sunday. As we close the competition we are hopeful of a very good performance which is a medal,” he said.

Phakamile admitted that the 200 metres final is looking tricky for Zimbabwe considering the times they set along the way.

“It’s quite tricky in the 200 metres as the competition is very tough from our sprinters as we noted from the 100 metres performances, so the 200 metres is quite challenging basing on the performances and times our athletes used to qualify. But we still hopeful that as a nation our athletes might be able to set some personal best times and to qualify for the World Championships in July.”