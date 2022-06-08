Zim selected for UN SMEs projects

BY PRIVELEDGE GUMBODETE

ZIMBABWE has been selected as one of the countries where two three-year pilot United Nations-funded projects to capacitate small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) will be implemented.

The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) projects are meant to strengthen micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) resilience, UNDESA chief Amson Sibanda said.

“Strengthening national capacities for enhancing MSME resilience and building forward better to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in developing countries has been approved by the UN Peace and Development Fund,” Sibanda said.

African countries selected for the projects are Kenya, Ethiopia, Gambia, Madagascar and Zimbabwe, while in Asia, MSMEs from Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Philippines and Lao PDR will benefit from the programme.

Sibanda added: “I would also like to announce that a second UNDESA project on ‘Strengthened resilience of MSMEs in Africa and Asia’ was also approved by the United Nations Development Account. The project will be implemented from 2022 to 2025 in four developing countries in Africa and Asia. Zimbabwe is a pilot country of this project as well.”

The two projects would be implemented under the theme Prosperity Pillar of the Zimbabwe UN Sustainable Development Co-operation Framework (2022-2026).

Vaida Mashangwa, who stood in for Women Affairs ministry secretary Moses Mhike, said the timing of the projects was welcome.