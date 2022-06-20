EPAPER
HomeLocal NewsZim home to over 22 000 refugees
Local News

Zim home to over 22 000 refugees

By Newsday News

-

1

BY PRIDE MZARABANI
ZIMBABWE is now home to about 22 568 asylum seekers escaping conflicts in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, Rwanda and Mozambique.

Figures released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) yesterday revealed that there are 9 807 refugees and 12 761 asylum seekers in Zimbabwe, with 74% being people from DRC, followed by Mozambique (11%).

In a statement to commemorate World Refugee Day, which is observed every year on June 20, UNHCR urged host countries and communities to respect refugee rights.

“Most refugees in Zimbabwe reside at the Tongogara Refugee Camp in Manicaland province, while a few live in urban areas, mainly in Harare at the Waterfalls Refugee Transit Centre,” the UNHCR said.

The World Food Programme, Germany and the USAid have been supporting refugees in Zimbabwe since 2015.

This year’s commemorations were held at Tongogara Refugee Camp in Manicaland province.

  • Follow Pride on Twitter @MzalahAnesuh
Previous articleZimbabwe’s economic problems are largely self-inflicted
Next articleZanu PF to dissolve Marondera cell structures

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

NewsDay Zimbabwe will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.