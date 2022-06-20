Zim home to over 22 000 refugees

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

ZIMBABWE is now home to about 22 568 asylum seekers escaping conflicts in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, Rwanda and Mozambique.

Figures released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) yesterday revealed that there are 9 807 refugees and 12 761 asylum seekers in Zimbabwe, with 74% being people from DRC, followed by Mozambique (11%).

In a statement to commemorate World Refugee Day, which is observed every year on June 20, UNHCR urged host countries and communities to respect refugee rights.

“Most refugees in Zimbabwe reside at the Tongogara Refugee Camp in Manicaland province, while a few live in urban areas, mainly in Harare at the Waterfalls Refugee Transit Centre,” the UNHCR said.

The World Food Programme, Germany and the USAid have been supporting refugees in Zimbabwe since 2015.

This year’s commemorations were held at Tongogara Refugee Camp in Manicaland province.