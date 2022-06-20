Zanu PF to dissolve Marondera cell structures

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

THE Zanu PF leadership in Mashonaland East province is considering to dissolve its cell structures ahead of next year’s elections claiming they were not representative enough.

Addressing a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Marondera on Sunday, provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe said the party will set up new structures.

“Here in Marondera, we all know that the cell structures do favour only two individuals — I won’t mention their names. The cell structures should benefit the party, Zanu PF and President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa. We are going to come up with fresh cell structures in Marondera,” Garwe said.

A Zanu PF candidate, Ignatius Mateveke, lost to Citizens Coalition for Change candidate Caston Matewu in the March 26 by-elections.

The defeat did not go down well with some party members who accused some leaders of failing to mobilise enough support for the party. There are reports that some of the cell members voted for the opposition.

Meanwhile, a party mobilising team led by politburo member David Parirenyatwa will begin moving around the province starting today to mobilise people to register to vote.

It would also assist them get national identification documents.