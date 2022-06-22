Zanu PF MP demands investigation of shops shunning local currency

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

A-ZANU PF legislator has asked Parliament to investigate wholesalers that are shunning local currency in preference of the United States dollar.

Rushinga MP Tendai Nyabani (Zanu PF) raised the issue as a matter of national interest on Tuesday in the National Assembly where he said US$ were beyond the reach of many in the country.

“Are you aware as parliament that shops like the National Foods and other wholesalers are no longer accepting local currency to buy goods like flour, they are charging the goods in foreign currency only which is not accessible to many people,” Nyabani said.

“Can the industry and commerce committee visit such companies that are accepting foreign currency only, which some of us cannot access because people are crying foul. The minister of Industry and Commerce must also visit those companies.”

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda responded: “Can the acting chief whip (Colletta Mutambisi) and the committee on Industry and Commerce urgently visit all wholesalers and investigate them so that people can be able to buy goods in local currency.”

Mudenda said the issue was very urgent.