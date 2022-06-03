ZACC probes LSU

BY SILAS NKALA

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) descended at Lupane State University (LSU) last week to investigate cases of nepotism, misappropriation of funds and corruption.

Zacc investigators, led by Mike Tichivanhu, spent a week at LSU, from May 23 to 27, conducting the investigations.

LSU spokesperson Zwelithini Dlamini yesterday declined to comment before the conclusion of the investigations.

“I am advised that it is prejudicial to comment on this issue since it is now before Zacc. It is best if you speak to Zacc directly,” Dlamini said.

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure curtly said: “I will check.”

But the probe follows reports of sexual abuse of both female staffers and students by the university management.

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) launched investigations into the sexual abuse allegations in November 2021, but has not made its findings public.

Insiders said most of the corrupt activities at the institution involved the improper awarding of tenders.

“Construction works ranging between $10 million and $14 million are done without any bill of quantity, no plans, no contract and no competitive bidding,” an insider said.

Insiders said the university procurement management engages contractors of their choice, receives the material for construction and certifies the construction without following laid-down procedures, adding that the physical works and estates department had been turned into bystanders as a result of the corrupt practices in the tender procedures.

Sources said the university has not flighted any tender since 2019, but goods and services worth hundreds of millions of dollars had been procured.

The insiders said a Faculty of Engineering Science was also created against the advice of the Higher and Tertiary Education ministry.