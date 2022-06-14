Yung Ali track tackles GBV

BY AGATHA CHUMA

ALECK Kuziva “Yung Ali” Maheya (25) has decided to address the issue o (GBV) through music.

GBV is the most widespread, yet least visible human rights violation in the world. It comprises physical, sexual, mental or economic harm inflicted on a person because of socially attributed power imbalances between males and females.

Violence against women and girls is arguably one of the most rampant human rights violations in the world. It knows no social, economic or national boundaries. Worldwide, most women have experienced physical or sexual abuse in their lifetime and also men do suffer from violence.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Yung Ali said in order to help eradicate GBV he zeroed in on the impacts of the scourge through his track Unomuroverei.

“I wrote this song after discovering that many families were breaking apart due to GBV and it was something which happened in my community, so I saw it fit to write and compose a song as a way of exposing, reducing and stopping gender-based violence,” he said.

“GBV affects the mental well-being of children as well. Imagine a mother getting beaten every day in front of her children. It is disturbing. My aim as an artiste is to preach peace and silence gender-based violence through my voice, and to also win souls to Christ as I am a gospel artiste.”

Unomuroverei, produced by Mannex Brothers, carries a strong message which questions why men beat up their spouses whom they willingly married. He further goes on to warn men that beating up women can sometimes result in them being haunted by bad spirits (ngozi/ingozi).

Gender-based violence affects the health, dignity, security and independence of victims, yet it remains wrapped up in a culture of silence.

Victims of violence often suffer sexual and reproductive health consequences, including unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV and even death.

Yung Ali, who has so far released three albums Mutoro Unorema, Zvirikuitika Mudzimba and Never Give Up, urged other artistes to keep addressing this issue in their songs so as to end abuse of both women and men.