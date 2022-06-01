Witness will testify that Kelly Khumalo shot Senzo Meyiwa by mistake – defence lawyer

Defence lawyer, advocate Malesela Teffo, has claimed that an eyewitness will testify Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead by mistake by his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Teffo represents four of the men accused of killing Meyiwa at Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, Boksburg, on 26 October 2014.

He introduced this version of events by a witness who has not yet been called to the stand while cross-examining the State’s first witness in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

Teffo said the witness would testify that Meyiwa was shot by Khumalo, using a revolver that belonged to Longwe Twala.

Longwe, the son of musician Chicco Twala, was one of the people at the house on the night of the shooting. Longwe had been dating Khumalo’s sister, Zandie, at the time.

Teffo claimed that after Meyiwa had been shot, a meeting was held between the people in the house and high-ranking police officers, as well as former Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malubane.

According to Teffo, who did not substantiate his claims, a plan was hatched at the meeting to conceal the truth about Meyiwa’s death and stage the scene so that those in the house would not be held responsible.

News24 previously reported that Teffo’s case was laid bare during the cross-examination of the first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, in which, through questions to Mosia, he detailed a plan in which his clients were effectively framed for the murder.

Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli have been charged for the murder of Meiywa.

The trial continues.