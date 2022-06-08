Warrant of arrest against billboard businessman

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A warrant of arrest has been issued against one of the Harare men accused of illegally erecting a billboard tarnishing the image of a property development company.

Paragon Printing director, Mark Strathen failed to appear before magistrate Shane Kubonera on Wednesday, resulting in the issuing of the warrant of arrest.

Strathen is being jointly charged with Fairclotte Investments director Grant Russell.

The matter was however postponed to June 14.

Russell and Strathen are represented by Tendai Biti.

In their previous court appearance, Harare magistrate Shane Kubonera dismissed the duo’s application for exception, saying they should stand trial.

The duo filed an application for review of Kubonera’s determination at the High Court.

But Justice Bachi Muzawazi dismissed it, saying she found no reason to interfere with the incomplete proceedings before the primary court.

Allegations are that on December 10, 2020, at around 2pm at a place opposite Celebration Centre in Borrowdale, Russell and Strathen erected a billboard tarnishing the image of a development company.

According to the State, the billboard had contents which were likely to interfere with ordinary comfort or convenience of the clients of the complainant.

This prompted the complainant to report the matter to police leading to their arrest.