VP Chiwenga ties knot

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has tied the knot with his new partner, army Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi, chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda has announced.

NewsDay exclusively broke the story of Chiwenga’s customary marriage early this month.

“His Excellency the President, Dr E D Mnangagwa, wishes to inform the nation that Honourable Vice President, General (Retd) Dr CDGN Chiwenga, has tied the knot with his partner, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi. Col Baloyi is a serving Officer in the Zimbabwe National Army, ZNA,” Sibanda said in a statement.

Originally from Nkayi, the 46-year-old Baloyi is said to be one of the sharp minds in the Zimbabwean National Army. She holds a Doctorate in Business Studies from the Midlands State University and two masters degrees from the University of Zimbabwe and the Midlands State University.

She speaks six languages including Mandarin, French and Zulu.

Chiwenga’s union with Baloyi is the third in 15 years following his much-publicised acrimonious splits with Marry Mubaiwa and Jocelyn Mauchaza.