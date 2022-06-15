Vic Falls requires US$14m for water, sewer upgrade

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

THE Victoria Falls municipality has proposed a US$14 million budget to upgrade its water and sewer reticulation systems.

Mayor Somvelo Dlamini told Southern Eye that council had already met government officials to discuss the proposed water and sewer reticulation project.

“Earlier on we set out a budget estimate of about US$14 million for replacement of the water and sewer system, which was commissioned way back in 1972. Currently we are working on funds to kick-start the water and sanitation project,” Dlamini said.

A piece of land has been set aside for the project as council sources for funds to kickstart the project before year end.

“We have invited bids and the tender process is still ongoing. But as soon as we get the funds before the end of year, we will begin the project,” he said.

A few weeks ago, Dlamini said Victoria Falls water infrastructure needed a complete overhaul.

Dlamini said the city had grown over the years and many new developments were taking place resulting in water and sewer infrastructure failing to cope.