Unicef launches youth inclusion programme

BY SHARON BUWERIMWE

THE United Nations International Children’s Fund (Unicef) yesterday launched the Young People’s Advisory Committee (YPAC) to foster inclusion of youths in its programming.

Speaking at the launch, Unicef deputy representative Zeinab Adam said the programme was meant to enhance active and meaningful participation of children and amplify their voices.

“The launch we are witnessing today (yesterday) is a testimony of Unicef Zimbabwe’s commitment to the Global Unicef strategy that includes a focus on meaningful participation of adolescents and young people in Unicef programme planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation,” Adam said.

“The programme is meant to ensure voices of children are heard to influence changes that positively impact their lives and their families.”

Unicef provides support to social sectors through pooled funding mechanisms in health, nutrition, education, water and sanitation and child protection.