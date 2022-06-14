Umzingwane CEO shelves retirement plan

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

UMZINGWANE Rural District Council chief executive officer (CEO) Ndumiso Mpofu has reversed his decision to retire under unclear circumstances.

Sources said Mpofu had advised the rural district council during a meeting on June 10 that he would be going on early retirement.

He reportedly said his early retirement was meant to protect the council’s image after he was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for abuse of office last year.

Mpofu confirmed withdrawing his resignation letter.

“I had said I will retire, but on Friday I withdrew my resignation proposal. I have things that I am supposed to look into,” Mpofu said.

Following his arrest last year, Mpofu appeared before the Esigodini Magistrates Court facing criminal abuse of duty charges as defined in section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Prosecutor Vusani Moyo said Mpofu unlawfully sold stands worth US$76 000 to a mining company. The land in question was designated for a community multi-sport centre to be built by a company known as Trukumb Mining (Pvt) Ltd.

The stands were allegedly sold without going to tender and without council approval.