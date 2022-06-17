U.S. President Reagan’s shooter John Hinckley fully released after 41 years

John Hinckley, who wounded then U.S. President Ronald Reagan and three others in a 1981 assassination attempt, was released without conditions on Wednesday in compliance with a federal judge’s order.

John Hinckley Jr. arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. November 19, 2003.

A jury had found him not guilty by reason of insanity in his 1982 trial, prompting Congress and some states to pass laws restricting the use of insanity as a defense.

“After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!” Hinckley, 67, wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!! — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) June 15, 2022

Last September, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman ruled that Hinckley was “mentally stable,” had complied with the terms of his conditional release, which had limited his travel and internet use, and that he should be granted unconditional release. Doctors who examined Hinckley told the court the risk of him committing violence were remote, and federal prosecutors agreed. Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis opposed Hinckley’s release, saying Hinckley was a narcissist who she did not believe felt remorse.

Doctors who examined Hinckley told the court the risk of him committing violence were remote, and federal prosecutors agreed. Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis opposed Hinckley’s release, saying Hinckley was a narcissist who she did not believe felt remorse.