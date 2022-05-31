Timely boost for Caps

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United have received a major boost ahead of the Harare derby against perennial foes Dynamos with the return of defender Valentine Musarurwa to training after he missed the trip to Bulawayo Chiefs due to illness.

Musarurwa, who can play on either side of the defence, also missed the previous match against Chicken Inn which the Harare giants lost 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium as he was serving a suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

Having served his suspension, the defender had hoped to play a part in the match against Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday but fell ill.

Caps went on to lose 2-0 to the Bulawayo side, their fifth defeat on the trot. It is also their worst run since 2012 when they suffered seven straight defeats. That year, the Green Machine finished a distant 10th with a paltry 39 points, 30 behind winners Dynamos and Highlanders who were tied on 69 points.

Caps team manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya confirmed Musarurwa has been part of the group that has been involved in training ahead of the showdown with Dynamos. He also said they had no injuries, with all players available for selection.

“Musarurwa served his suspension. He didn’t go to Bulawayo because he was not feeling well. But he has now recovered and is currently training with the rest of the team so everyone is available and it will be up to the coaches to decide who will play,” he said.

The Green Machine go into the match on the back of a depressing that has seen them score 17 goals and conceded 22 in the past 16 matches.

The Harare giants are desperate to win against their perennial rivals to revive a campaign that has gone off the rail

But as Dynamos coach Tonderai pointed out on Sunday, there will be bragging rights in the Harare derby and Caps would turn up for the fight.

“You cannot underrate Caps, especially getting into the derby. They always harness all their energy, all effort to make sure they get the result despite all what is happening in their camp. Rest assured you will see a different Caps next weekend. Rest assured that the match will be exciting. Hopefully we will turn up in that game, so we have a whole week to prepare for that and hopefully we can push and get a result,” Ndiraya said after his team’s insipid display in a 0-0 draw against Herentals.

This would be the first meeting between the two sides at this level since 2019.

Dynamos have also failed to convince in the last four matches and have also failed to score in the last two matches and yet to win in four. They will be desperate for full points to maintain their fight for the championship.