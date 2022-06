BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

THREE people are feared dead after possible carbon monoxide poisoning at Hwange National Park.

Reports state that the carbon monoxide poisoning might have been caused by student tour guides at the Hwange National Park that lit a charcoal heater to warm themselves on Sunday evening while sleeping inside a tent.

Unfortunately, they were exposed to the carbon monoxide the whole night.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Glory Banda confirmed the incident yesterday.