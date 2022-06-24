The Great Commission and the church (2)

BY Erasmus Makarimayi

OUR crisis as the body of Christ is that we have an indifferent church to the cause of our mandate. We seem to have shifted from the core and incorporated non-church activities to our Christian calling. Both the harvest and those who need to be raised up are there. Probably it’s misplaced priorities or chasing peripheral agendas.

The painful reality is that the nets of cults and false apostles, teachers and prophets are almost breaking and boats sinking with harvest and Bible students who should enjoy the dividends of the shed blood of Jesus.

How many souls have you won to Christ this year? Equally, how many disciples are you raising right now? The Grace of God is for sharing not for pocketing. We mentioned ascension gifts previously which some call five or four fold ministry gifts. When Jesus ascended, He gave the following gifts, Ephesians 4:11-12, “[11] And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; [12] For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:” For avoidance of lengthy exegesis, I will call them ascension gifts.

They have now added another one called special anointing to raise millionaires or simply impart wealth. In some instances the seed you sow is enough to start a multimillion dollar business. The catch is that you will always be hopeful while the wise go to business school. Believers should be buttressed by faith not some form of gambling. You won’t find this gift on the gifts of the Spirit either.

We read in 1 Corinthians 12:8-10, “[8] For to one is given by the Spirit the word of wisdom; to another the word of knowledge by the same Spirit; [9] To another faith by the same Spirit; to another the gifts of healing by the same Spirit; [10] To another the working of miracles; to another prophecy; to another discerning of spirits; to another divers kinds of tongues; to another the interpretation of tongues:” We can’t twist wisdom to mean financial empowerment.

We don’t need robotics to know what’s freely given to all believers. We’re all joint heirs with Christ as recorded in Romans 8:16-17a, “[16] The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: [17] And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ;” Don’t pay for what’s in your hands. If you have been saved today, you qualify just as much as your Archbishop born again decades ago.

Let’s now get into the serious business of the doctrine of Christ. Souls are ready to be harvested in the cities, towns, farming areas, mining areas, resettlement areas and wherever people are found. Whatever opportunity arises, win a soul. We are instructed by Matthew 9:37-38, “[37] Then saith he unto his disciples, The harvest truly is plenteous, but the labourers are few; [38] Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth labourers into his harvest.” I am counting on you that you don’t let your neighbour go to hell. You were saved to reach out to others. Let’s do justice to the Cross.

Some just enjoy church service without grabbing knowledge in order to disciple others who in turn will disciple others till the return of Christ. Let’s grow up. We’re admonished in Hebrews 5:12-14, “[12] For when for the time ye ought to be teachers, ye have need that one teach you again which be the first principles of the oracles of God; and are become such as have need of milk, and not of strong meat. [13] For every one that useth milk is unskilful in the word of righteousness: for he is a babe. [14] But strong meat belongeth to them that are of full age, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.” Rise up to the occasion, the Grace of God is upon you.

Cherish the truth from the Bible and that which is churned out by teachers of the Doctrine of Christ. Be corrected by 2 Timothy 3:6-7, “[6] For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts, [7] Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.”

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge