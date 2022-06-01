Terry G, Muchegwa collaborate on a love track

BY AGATHA CHUMA

Contemporary artistes Chipo Muchegwa and Terrence “Terry G” Green are readying their first collaboration single track Ndezve Moyo, a love track.

Terry G said their collaboration was meant to show the world that it took talent to produce good content and not one’s physical being.

“What motivated us to collaborate was that people do not believe that disabled people have feelings or they want to be loved. That’s why we decided to collaborate on a love track.

“We also want to show the world that people with disabilities may do things in a different manner, but still achieve the same goal with those without,” he said.

Terry G explained that the track is about love and the baggage it carries with it.

“We have walls built from things that happened and people that left. Long before I met my current girlfriend, we were different, so basically I’m proposing to a girl who has been hurt before,” he pointed out.

Terry G added that he was confident the song would become a hit without doubt because people were already enjoying a snippet which they showcased on their social media pages during rehearsals.

He also said the single was based on a true story because as artistes most of the time they did not just create music, but they used it as a way of expressing feelings and communicating.

The duo is also looking forward to releasing an audio accompanied by visuals.

Terry G is popularly known for his singles Munhu Wangu and Tenge Takamirira, while the Afro-fusion diva has the tracks Moyo Wangu, Nhengure, Ndanyura Murudo and Chinonzi Rudo among others.

Although these artistes strive to make a name in the industry, living with disability has been a drawback because some of the studios they use are difficult to access when using a wheelchair.